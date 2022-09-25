Skip to main content

Look: Travis Dye, defense lead USC to 17-14 road win over Oregon State

'I'm probably more proud of this win then the previous three.' - Lincoln Riley

Travis Dye rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown and USC's defense came up with four interceptions to lift the Trojans to a come-from-behind 17-14 Pac-12 road victory over Oregon State on Saturday night.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams struggled all game, but came up big when it mattered. Williams threw a 21-yard dart to Jordan Addison with 1:13 left that proved to be the game-winning touchdown pass.

USC defensive back Max Williams sealed the game by intercepting a Chance Nolan pass with 35 seconds to play - the Trojans' fourth interception of the game and 11th of the season. Ceyair Wright, Eric Gentry and Mekhi Blackmon had the other interceptions.

Williams was off target most of the game, completing just 16-of-36 passes for 180 yards, but Dye he would come through when it mattered.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"He was super composed," Dye said after the game. "He was ready to go after it. He knew that he was going to get it done."

Williams was aided on the game-winning drive by offensive lineman Brett Neilon, who pushed him past the first-down marker on a fourth-down play to keep the drive alive.

"I'm probably more proud of this win then the previous three," USC coach Lincoln Riley said. "We had to find different ways to win tonight. We got in a slugfest."

USC (4-0, 2-0) is one of three unbeaten Pac-12 teams, along with UCLA (4-0, 1-0) and Washington (4-0, 1-0). The Trojans host struggling Arizona State (1-3, 0-1) on Oct. 1 at the L.A. Coliseum.

Here are photos from USC's win in Corvallis:

(All photos by Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports)

USC Trojans Oregon State football 202222
USC Trojans Oregon State football 20221
USC Trojans Oregon State football 202223
USC Trojans Oregon State football 202221
USC Trojans Oregon State football 20223
USC Trojans Oregon State football 20222
USC Trojans Oregon State football 202220
USC Trojans Oregon State football 202218
USC Trojans Oregon State football 202224
USC Trojans Oregon State football 20226
USC Trojans Oregon State football 20227
USC Trojans Oregon State football 202225
USC Trojans Oregon State football 202219
USC Trojans Oregon State football 20225
USC Trojans Oregon State football 20224
USC Trojans Oregon State football 202226
USC Trojans Oregon State football 202217
USC Trojans Oregon State football 20229
USC Trojans Oregon State football 20228
USC Trojans Oregon State football 202216
USC Trojans Oregon State football 202214
USC Trojans Oregon State football 202215
USC Trojans Oregon State football 202211
USC Trojans Oregon State football 202210
USC Trojans Oregon State football 202212
USC Trojans Oregon State football 202213

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

Brett Neilon USC
Football

Brett Neilon saves USC with 'The Push' on Caleb Williams' fourth-down conversion

By All Trojans Staff
lincoln riley
Football

USC football beats Oregon State 17-14: Live updates recap, highlights from Pac-12 showdown in Corvallis

By All Trojans Staff
Bo Nix Oregon Ducks
Football

Pac-12 football scores, updates: Oregon Ducks rally to beat Washington State

By All Trojans Staff
tacket curtiss arch manning
Recruiting

Watch: USC commit Tackett Curtis helps keep Arch Manning in check in upset of Newman

By All Trojans Staff
QB Caleb Williams went 25-of-37 for 284 yards and 2 TDs with 0 INTs in USC's 45-17 victory over Fresno State. He also scored 2 rushing TDs against the Bulldogs.
Football

How to watch USC football vs. Oregon State: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

By All Trojans Staff
Christian Pierce USC football commit
Football

California (CIF) high school football scores for Week 5 (Sept. 23)

By All Trojans Staff
Caleb Williams is one of the frontrunners for the 2022 Heisman Trophy.
Football

Heisman Trophy 2022 odds: Caleb Williams trending up

By All Trojans Staff
Caleb Williams USC Trojans quarterback
Football

USC No. 1, Oregon State No. 5 in FanNation Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By All Trojans Staff