LOOK: USC Football Begins Offseason Training

Offseason training has officially kicked off for USC football. The program released a video on twitter showing players back in the weight room working on their strength and conditioning. The team was seen wearing masks, while some staff members wore masks and gloves.

USC announced the supporting members to new strength and conditioning coach Robert Stiner on Monday. This newly assembled team will help guide the Trojans to becoming faster and stronger before the 2021 season rolls around.

Stiners staff includes Ian Bures [Asst. Director Of Football Sports Performance], Chad Smith [Asst. Director Of Football Sports Performance], Adrian Briones [Asst. Football Sports Performance Coach] and Zaviar Gooden [Asst. Football Sports Performance Coach].

Ian Bures is a fellow Notre Dame staffer. He spent three years [2018-20] as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Fighting Irish. Prior to that he was a graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach at Cumberland University [2016-17].

Chad Smith leaves his position as director of football strength and conditioning at South Alabama to join the USC Trojans. He previously worked for Florida International [2013-19] and Mississippi State [2009-11].

Adrian Briones was a former teammate of Stiner's at Belhaven and joins the Trojans current support staff under Stiner. Lastly, Zaviar Gooden also follows Stiner from Notre Dame University. He served as an intern in 2018, and was the head sports and fitness trainer at CRA-Z Sports Training in Dallas, Texas prior to his arrival at SC.

