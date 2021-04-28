Major Sports Brand Endorses USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown Prior to NFL Draft

Former USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown made a big announcement two days prior to the 2021 NFL Draft.

As highly-anticipated draftees enter the pros, these sportswear and apparel companies are starting to search for young players to join their teams. And former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was added to the list of young football stars to join one of the major industry leaders for sports apparel.

St. Brown announced on his Instagram Tuesday afternoon that he will be joining team Adidas prior to his rookie season.

St. Brown's new sponsor will now be invested in the California natives draft journey.

The 6-foot-1, 195 pound playmaker is currently projected to be taken anywhere in the second or third round.

During his three-year stint with the Trojans, St. Brown tallied 178 receptions, 2,270 yards and 16 touchdowns in 30 games.

In 2020, Adidas' new partner led the Pac-12 in receptions with 41 and receiving touchdowns 7.

This stat means a lot considering St. Brown had to share production with three outstanding receivers, including draft hopeful Tyler Vaughns and young weapons Drake London and Bru McCoy.

St. Brown's great character, mixed with his hard work ethic and impressive game tape makes him a great fit for the Adidas brand.

