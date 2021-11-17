Report Eliminates USC's Chances of Landing Mel Tucker

Michigan State is reportedly working towards a $95 million, 10-year contract extension for Mel Tucker, according to reports.

When the USC head coaching vacancy hit the market in early September, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker was one of the first names widely discussed for the job. Tucker joined the Spartans in February 2020, and has successfully accomplished one of the greatest re-builds in college football history.

Michigan State finished last season with an overall record of 2-5 and this season atop the Big 10, [9-1] with a No. 7 ranking in the CFB playoff.

Athletic director Alan Haller understands the value of Tucker, which is why the university is reportedly working towards offering him a long-term deal worth millions.

According to the Detroit Free Press:

"If all goes as planned, Mel Tucker will become the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten. And Michigan State will make a major show of strength that it plans to be a significant spender in college football in the next decade.

MSU is preparing a historic $95 million, 10-year contract extension for Tucker to remain with the Spartans, university sources confirmed to the Free Press on Wednesday. The 49-year-old Cleveland native is set to become among the highest-paid coaches in the country."

USA TODAY

Although USC and Trojans athletic director Mike Bohn have yet to announce any top candidates for the job opening in Southern California, it was believed that Mel Tucker was a desirable candidate for the Trojans.

But for now, it appears Tucker will stay in Lansing, MI for a little bit longer.

