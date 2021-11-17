Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report Eliminates USC's Chances of Landing Mel Tucker

    Michigan State is reportedly working towards a $95 million, 10-year contract extension for Mel Tucker, according to reports.
    Author:

    When the USC head coaching vacancy hit the market in early September, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker was one of the first names widely discussed for the job. Tucker joined the Spartans in February 2020, and has successfully accomplished one of the greatest re-builds in college football history. 

    Michigan State finished last season with an overall record of 2-5 and this season atop the Big 10, [9-1] with a No. 7 ranking in the CFB playoff.

    Athletic director Alan Haller understands the value of Tucker, which is why the university is reportedly working towards offering him a long-term deal worth millions.

    According to the Detroit Free Press:

    "If all goes as planned, Mel Tucker will become the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten. And Michigan State will make a major show of strength that it plans to be a significant spender in college football in the next decade.

    Recommended Articles

    MSU is preparing a historic $95 million, 10-year contract extension for Tucker to remain with the Spartans, university sources confirmed to the Free Press on Wednesday. The 49-year-old Cleveland native is set to become among the highest-paid coaches in the country."

    USA TODAY

    USA TODAY

    Although USC and Trojans athletic director Mike Bohn have yet to announce any top candidates for the job opening in Southern California, it was believed that Mel Tucker was a desirable candidate for the Trojans. 

    But for now, it appears Tucker will stay in Lansing, MI for a little bit longer.

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_17157656
    Football

    Report Eliminates USC's Chances of Landing Mel Tucker

    6 minutes ago
    IMG_0217
    Football

    WATCH: USC WR Gary Bryant Jr. Talks Emotion Behind UCLA Rivalry

    6 hours ago
    dart
    Football

    USC Freshman QB Jaxson Dart 'Excited' For First Start Against UCLA

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17177282
    Basketball

    USC Hoops Defeats Florida Gulf Coast

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16779499
    Football

    USC Football Injury Report: UCLA Week

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17109261
    Football

    Big 12 Coach Emerges as Potential USC Head Coaching Candidate

    Nov 16, 2021
    USATSI_17112623
    Football

    USC Names Starting QB For UCLA

    Nov 15, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-11-06 at 7.47.40 PM
    Football

    USC Jumps In SI's Week 12 Pac-12 Power Rankings

    Nov 15, 2021