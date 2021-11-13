Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    One Factor Could Prohibit Mel Tucker From Landing USC Job

    Reports believe Mel Tucker's time in East Lansing isn't over.
    Author:

    Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has been one name continuously mentioned for different job vacancies this season. While many think Tucker may jump to USC or LSU this offseason, Rico Beard of 97.1 The Ticket reported that the Spartan head coach could remain in East Lansing for a few more years.

    According to 97.1 The Ticket, Mel Tucker is expected to stay with the Spartans on a long-term extension.

    "I have sources who said it appears that Mel Tucker is going to be getting a contract extension with money around $6.8 to $7.8 million (per year) with escalators and bonuses that could take him up even higher," said Beard.

    Tucker took over Michigan State’s program after the 2019 season from Mark Dantonio. With three games remaining on their schedule, the Spartans sit at 8-1 and No. 8 in the AP Top 25. The team also debuted in the College Football Playoff rankings at No. 3 overall, and moved to No. 7 after a loss to Purdue. 

    Tucker currently earns $5 million per year, however a possible extension could bump him to $6.8 million. If so, he would become the ninth highest-paid coach in the nation. At this time, Michigan State has not confirmed this news publicly.

