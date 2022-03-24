USC QB Miller Moss Speaks On Relationship With Caleb Williams

Quarterback Miller Moss spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon, following USC's first spring football practice. Moss is part of a quarterback room that looks significantly different from last season. QB's Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart both left the program through the transfer portal, while Caleb Williams joined the team in February.

Moss touched on his experience so far with new head coach Lincoln Riley and fellow quarterback Caleb Williams. Here are some notable quotes from his media session.

Miller Moss on Lincoln Riley:

“We have been getting to know each other over the past couple months, and I think we have developed a really good relationship so far. It was great to display what we have been working on for the past couple of months. It was great to finally be out here [at practice].”

Miller Moss on Lincoln Riley's offensive scheme:

“I think one of the biggest differences from last year to this year is that everything runs through the quarterback. That is huge for me. It makes you feel more in command as a quarterback," Moss said. "Definitely a lot more to learn, but I've been really really pleased so far."

Miller Moss on Lincoln Riley:

“I think the biggest thing with coach Riley is that he has a formula. He has a formula that we as players can believe in, because it has worked.”

Miller Moss on QB Caleb Williams:

“Caleb [Williams] ended up committing. Me and Coach Riley had a talk about it. He was up front with me from the beginning, which I really appreciated.”

Moss played two games for USC last season (Washington State and California). He completed 8-of-13 passes (61.5%) for 74 yards with one touchdown.

