Skip to main content

USC QB Miller Moss Speaks On Relationship With Caleb Williams

Moss enters his second spring camp as a Trojan in 2022.

Quarterback Miller Moss spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon, following USC's first spring football practice. Moss is part of a quarterback room that looks significantly different from last season. QB's Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart both left the program through the transfer portal, while Caleb Williams joined the team in February. 

Moss touched on his experience so far with new head coach Lincoln Riley and fellow quarterback Caleb Williams. Here are some notable quotes from his media session.

Miller Moss, USC Trojan Quarterback 

Miller Moss, USC Trojan Quarterback 

Miller Moss on Lincoln Riley:

“We have been getting to know each other over the past couple months, and I think we have developed a really good relationship so far. It was great to display what we have been working on for the past couple of months. It was great to finally be out here [at practice].”

Miller Moss on Lincoln Riley's offensive scheme:

“I think one of the biggest differences from last year to this year is that everything runs through the quarterback. That is huge for me. It makes you feel more in command as a quarterback," Moss said. "Definitely a lot more to learn, but I've been really really pleased so far."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Miller Moss on Lincoln Riley:

“I think the biggest thing with coach Riley is that he has a formula. He has a formula that we as players can believe in, because it has worked.”

Miller Moss on QB Caleb Williams:

“Caleb [Williams] ended up committing. Me and Coach Riley had a talk about it. He was up front with me from the beginning, which I really appreciated.”

Screen Shot 2022-03-24 at 4.25.25 PM

Moss played two games for USC last season (Washington State and California). He completed 8-of-13 passes (61.5%) for 74 yards with one touchdown.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17809118
Football

NFL Draft: Matt Leinart Makes Jaw-Dropping Prediction for USC WR Drake London

By All Trojans Staff1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 12.02.47 PM
Football

USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley Shares Run Game Philosophy

By Claudette Montana Pattison21 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 12.03.40 PM
Football

Top Quotes From Lincoln Riley's Spring Ball Debut

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 11.05.10 AM
Football

Caleb Williams Breaks Silence On Lincoln Riley Leaving Oklahoma: 'It Was Rough'

By All Trojans StaffMar 23, 2022
USATSI_17744655
Football

Caleb Williams Dishes On First USC Football Practice

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 22, 2022
USATSI_9090756
Football

Colin Cowherd Has 'Goosebumps' About USC Spring Football

By All Trojans StaffMar 22, 2022
USATSI_9157514
Football

Lincoln Riley On Los Angeles: 'It's Like Living in a Dream World'

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 22, 2022
USATSI_17426944
Football

USC Spring Ball, Lincoln Riley on Quarterback Room: 'Really Impressed'

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 22, 2022