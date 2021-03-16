USC's New QB Talks Competing Against Kedon Slovis

Miller Moss, freshman quarterback, discussed his mindset on Trojans Live going into the 2021 season.

2021 quarterback Miller Moss has just started his new journey at USC.

Moss, was a star in high school, and although his norm is being QB1, he will likely take a back seat behind Kedon Slovis this season.

The California native appeared on Trojans Live alongside hosts Jordan Moore and Shaun Cody to discuss his journey since stepping on campus.

"There is a ton to learn from Kedon [Slovis] one thing that was interesting for me coming into college and being that bottom feeder. I am at the bottom [and need to] reassert myself. Kedon is in the [QB1] position so there is a lot that I can learn from him." [Moss]

Entering the 2021 season, Moss will have to fight his way to the top of USC's depth chart. There is only one starting quarterback and right now that position is held by Kedon Slovis.

But this competition doesn't concern Moss.

"If you play quarterback you can't have any reservation over the talent and player [that] you are. You have to walk down the field every time thinking you are the dude. I have a tremendous amount of faith in myself and the player [that] I am. So I am obviously going to [put in] work."

The Trojans spring training kicks off in late March, and having Moss on-campus early certainly gives him an edge.

*Samantha Levy contributed to this article*