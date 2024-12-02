USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss To Enter Transfer Portal
USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss will enter the transfer portal, after Trojans coach Lincoln Riley benched Moss in favor of of transfer quarterback Jayden Maiava. Moss told ESPN it's time for him to "move on to new opportunities."
Moss was visibly emotional as he left Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night, following USC's 49-34 defeat to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Moss could draw in some big Name, Image, and Likeness money through the portal. With one year of eligibility remaining, Moss will be a hot commodity in the college football transfer portal.
Moss' NIL transfer valuation is reportedly $915,000. Moss is a natural leader with solid experience, qualities that schools are interested in. Top schools who mat need of a quarterback in the portal are the Michigan Wolverines, Auburn Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes.
"I think that's something that I'm excited about in terms of the process," Moss told ESPN about transferring. "Being able to dive into different systems with different coaches and places and see what I gravitate toward in that process."
Moss was benched after the Trojans had lost four of their five games to fall to 4-5 on the season. However, the start of the 2024 season was very promising, as Moss threw for 378 yards against LSU to help the Trojans upset the Tigers on a national stage.
In nine games this season as starting quarterback, Moss has totaled 2,555 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Moss was also sacked 10 times, facing constant pressure from opposing defenses.
The 2024 season was Moss’s first year as the Trojans starting quarterback. He sat behind quarterback Caleb Williams for his first two years at USC, making his starting debut in the 2023 Holiday Bowl. Williams sat out of the game, preparing for his future in the NFL, while Moss had an impressive start with the Trojans, throwing six touchdown passes.
USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke on Moss’s future in November, after deciding to start Maiava.
"He's just gotta be ready for the next opportunity. We never know how that's going to play out, I mean I've had these play out where something like this happens and a guy goes to another school and ends up playing in the NFL," Riley said. "I've had these happen where a guy sat down, didn't play for a little bit, went back in and played even better and took over and ran from there."
Moss was a four-star recruit out of high school and ranked as the No. 208 overall prospect and No. 22 quarterback in the 2021 class.
The college football transfer portal is scheduled to be open for 30 days during the 2024-25 academic year: Dec. 9, 2024- Dec. 28.
MORE: USC Trojans' Matt Leinart, Matt Barkley Disturbed By USC Trojans After Notre Dame Loss
MORE: USC Trojans' Miller Moss Emotional After Notre Dame Defeat: Transfer Portal?
MORE: Should USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Be Fired After Notre Dame Loss, Mediocre Season?
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reacts To Loss to Notre Dame: 'Can't Deny Heart and Soul'
MORE: NFL Coaching Carousel: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley, D'Anton Lynn Potential Hires
MORE: Chicago Bears Caleb Williams Addresses Questionable Game Management By Matt Eberflus
MORE: USC Trojans Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets For Notre Dame Game
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted to Land 5-Star Jahkeem Stewart Over Oregon, Ohio State, LSU
MORE: Why USC Trojans Running Back Commit Duane Morris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
MORE: College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit Falsely Claims USC Trojans' Miller Moss Transferred