All Trojans

USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss To Enter Transfer Portal

USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss will enter the transfer portal, after Trojans coach Lincoln Riley benched Moss in favor of of transfer quarterback Jayden Maiava. Moss' NIL evaluation is $915,000 and landing spots could include: Auburn Tigers, Colorado Buffaloes and Michigan Wolverines.

Bri Amaranthus

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) participates in pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) participates in pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss will enter the transfer portal, after Trojans coach Lincoln Riley benched Moss in favor of of transfer quarterback Jayden Maiava. Moss told ESPN it's time for him to "move on to new opportunities."

Moss was visibly emotional as he left Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night, following USC's 49-34 defeat to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) participates in pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Fie
Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) participates in pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Moss could draw in some big Name, Image, and Likeness money through the portal. With one year of eligibility remaining, Moss will be a hot commodity in the college football transfer portal.

Moss' NIL transfer valuation is reportedly $915,000. Moss is a natural leader with solid experience, qualities that schools are interested in. Top schools who mat need of a quarterback in the portal are the Michigan Wolverines, Auburn Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes.

"I think that's something that I'm excited about in terms of the process," Moss told ESPN about transferring. "Being able to dive into different systems with different coaches and places and see what I gravitate toward in that process."

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at Unite
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Moss was benched after the Trojans had lost four of their five games to fall to 4-5 on the season. However, the start of the 2024 season was very promising, as Moss threw for 378 yards against LSU to help the Trojans upset the Tigers on a national stage.

In nine games this season as starting quarterback, Moss has totaled 2,555 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Moss was also sacked 10 times, facing constant pressure from opposing defenses.

The 2024 season was Moss’s first year as the Trojans starting quarterback. He sat behind quarterback Caleb Williams for his first two years at USC, making his starting debut in the 2023 Holiday Bowl. Williams sat out of the game, preparing for his future in the NFL, while Moss had an impressive start with the Trojans, throwing six touchdown passes.

USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke on Moss’s future in November, after deciding to start Maiava.

"He's just gotta be ready for the next opportunity. We never know how that's going to play out, I mean I've had these play out where something like this happens and a guy goes to another school and ends up playing in the NFL," Riley said. "I've had these happen where a guy sat down, didn't play for a little bit, went back in and played even better and took over and ran from there."

Moss was a four-star recruit out of high school and ranked as the No. 208 overall prospect and No. 22 quarterback in the 2021 class.

The college football transfer portal is scheduled to be open for 30 days during the 2024-25 academic year: Dec. 9, 2024- Dec. 28.

MORE: USC Trojans' Matt Leinart, Matt Barkley Disturbed By USC Trojans After Notre Dame Loss


MORE: USC Trojans' Miller Moss Emotional After Notre Dame Defeat: Transfer Portal?

MORE: Should USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Be Fired After Notre Dame Loss, Mediocre Season?

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reacts To Loss to Notre Dame: 'Can't Deny Heart and Soul'

MORE: NFL Coaching Carousel: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley, D'Anton Lynn Potential Hires

MORE: Chicago Bears Caleb Williams Addresses Questionable Game Management By Matt Eberflus

MORE: USC Trojans Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets For Notre Dame Game

MORE: USC Trojans Predicted to Land 5-Star Jahkeem Stewart Over Oregon, Ohio State, LSU

MORE: Why USC Trojans Running Back Commit Duane Morris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers

MORE: College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit Falsely Claims USC Trojans' Miller Moss Transferred

Published |Modified
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism

Home/Football