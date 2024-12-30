Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Addison Ties Odell Beckham Jr. In NFL History
The Minnesota Vikings denied a spirited comeback from their NFC North counterparts for a much-needed 27-25 victory over the Green Bay Packers to improve to 14-2 on the season and set up a winner-take-all scenario against the Detroit Lions next week. The former USC Trojans wide receiver hauled in six receptions for 69 receiving yards and a highlight reel touchdown from a fellow USC Trojan in quarterback Sam Darnold. Addison has firmly cemented himself as one of the best wide receiver two's, 1b as some like to call it, in the NFL.
In his second season, Addison is now up to 62 receptions, 875 receiving yards, and nine receiving touchdowns. His nine receiving touchdowns ranks tied for tenth in the NFL, and only All-Pro's Mike Evans, Tyreek Hill, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Ja’Marr Chase have more receiving touchdowns since Addison entered the league in 2023.
Addison has accomplished the feat in 14 games played so far due to injury earlier in the season. After slowly working his way back into the fold, Addison has been one of the most productive pass catchers in the last six games of the regular season.
“It’s going to be tough. You know what I’m saying? We need all the Vikings fans heading to Detroit this weekend, and we’re going to put it out for them,” said Jordan Addison of the challenge ahead next weekend in the FOX post-game field interview.
MORE: USC Trojans Women's Basketball Coach Chris Koclanes Hired As WNBA Dallas Wings Coach
MORE: What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said After Defeating Texas A&M in Las Vegas Bowl
MORE: Highest-Paid College Football Coaches: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Contract Buy Out
With his ninth touchdown reception of the season and 19th of his career, Addison is now tied with Odell Beckham Jr. for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns by a player under the age of 23 in NFL history. Only Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, and Ja’Marr Chase have had more. With All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson playing opposite him, Addison has become one of the biggest mismatches on the field.
“I’m not even going to lie it’s a lot of fun. It doesn’t even feel like work. When everyone comes in the building we’re smiling, laughing, playing with good energy and we’re just doing our thing,” Addison continued.
Next up, the Vikings take on the Detroit Lions for a winner-take-all all matchup to determine the NFC No. 1 seed, the NFC North division crown, and home-field advantage throughout the 2025-2025 NFL Playoffs. Addison and company will all need to have big days to overcome that obstacle and defeat the Lions.
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Questionable Clock Management vs. Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Texas A&M Aggies Draws Disappointing Crowd For Las Vegas Bowl
MORE: USC Trojans Or Texas A&M Aggies To Land Five-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington?
MORE: USC Trojans Wide Receiver Transfer Zachariah Branch Predicted To Georgia Bulldogs