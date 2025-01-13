How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. L.A. Rams: Preview, Betting Odds, TV Channel
The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams will square off on Monday night in the final game of the NFL Wild Card Round. Minnesota comes into the game with a better record, but Los Angeles holds the higher seed and is the home team because they won the NFC West.
Former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold has hit his stride with Minnesota under Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell. Can he lead them to the Divisional Round where the Philadelphia Eagles await?
The Rams, led by coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford, won the NFC West. The coach and quarterback duo have won a Super Bowl together, but they are long shots to win it in 2025. Before the first playoff game kicked off, Los Angeles' odds of winning the Super Bowl were +4500. On the other side, Minnesota's Super Bowl odds are set at +1500.
The matchup between the Vikings and the Rams was scheduled to be played in SoFi Stadium, but the NFL moved the game to Arizona after multiple fires in the surrounding area of Los Angeles raised concerns for public safety. While the Rams are technically the home team, the game will be played in the Arizona Cardinals' stadium.
How to Watch:
The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams will kick off at 5 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast on national TV by ABC.
Betting Odds:
• Spread: Minnesota -2.5
• Moneyline: Minnesota -135, Los Angeles +120
• Points total: 48
Preview:
The Vikings had a chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC in the regular season finale against the Detroit Lions. However, a 31-9 loss to Detroit has Minnesota playing the Rams while the Lions enjoy the bye week.
After the loss, Detroit coach Dan Campbell's exchange with Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell was caught on NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast.
"I'll see you in two weeks," Campbell said to O'Connell.
Campbell expected to see the Vikings in the Divisional Round, but the No. 6 seed Washington Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning themselves a date with the Lions. As a result, the winner of Minnesota and Los Angeles will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.
The Vikings are favored by a small margin, but the Detroit coach certainly gave the Rams some bulletin board material, unintentionally or not. Can Stafford and the Rams pull off the upset?
McVay and Stafford have Super Bowl experience, and they also hold a 30-20 win over the Vikings in Week 8 of the regular season. Minnesota only lost to two teams during the year: Los Angeles and twice to Detroit.
The Rams rely on their 10th-ranked passing attack, but McVay's offense also features a 1,000-yard rusher in Kyren Williams. On defense, the Los Angeles secondary is one of the more opportunistic in the NFL, intercepting 13 passes during the season. Can they force Darnold into some poor decisions and create opportunities for Stafford and the offense?
