Morning Buzz: When Does USC Follow The Lakers/Dodgers?

The Lakers and Dodgers are champions.

Is USC next?

Well, I don't see Pete Carroll around USC but I do see a cushy schedule. Still, I don't think USC is good enough to compete with the Alabamas and Clemsons.

That's why not playing Alabama is such a gift for Clay Helton. It allows some people to remain delusional about the Trojans without a national power applying a reality check in Week 1.

I like some of the offseason changes at USC, which were not made by Helton. But USC still has a long way to go to become an elite program.

Here's a big problem: USC has a successful 2020 season with its easy schedule, brings Helton back in 2021 and expectations are sky high with Kedon Slovis at QB.

But . . . a lot of these underclassmen are ready to go pro after this short season.

So the team will have some major holes to fill. Maybe it's good in a way, because it will be harder for Helton to overstay his welcome.