Morning Buzz: When Does USC Follow The Lakers/Dodgers?

Scott Wolf

The Lakers and Dodgers are champions.

Is USC next? 

Well, I don't see Pete Carroll around USC but I do see a cushy schedule. Still, I don't think USC is good enough to compete with the Alabamas and Clemsons.

That's why not playing Alabama is such a gift for Clay Helton. It allows some people to remain delusional about the Trojans without a national power applying a reality check in Week 1.

I like some of the offseason changes at USC, which were not made by Helton. But USC still has a long way to go to become an elite program.

Here's a big problem: USC has a successful 2020 season with its easy schedule, brings Helton back in 2021 and expectations are sky high with Kedon Slovis at QB.

But . . . a lot of these underclassmen are ready to go pro after this short season.

So the team will have some major holes to fill. Maybe it's good in a way, because it will be harder for Helton to overstay his welcome.

Comments (4)
No. 1-4
BShooter
BShooter

Our new AD hired all of the assistants and instructed CH to stay out the way. Our weak schedule will ensure a high % of wins this year. Clay's contract (Lynn Swann, one of the biggest unforced errors in history....why oh why, Lynn?terrible/horrible/just plain dumb) ensures that if we win more than 3 games this year he will be around next year, ugh.

I'm a 40+ year season tix holder, live and die with Trojan Football, but if he's not gone after next year, I'm totally out. I'm about 75% out this year, which I hate and regret, but my disgust forces it.

BShooter
BShooter

ss

Bourbon4me
Bourbon4me

Unless the XO's (Orlando and Harrell) and the CPO's (Donte, Jinks, So'oto, Colbert) on this boat have taken over, I can't see where this ship sails smoothly through 2020.

That said, hoping that HC CH has been "locked in the hold," and "WE" enjoy a nice Pac12 season. Recall, I was at that debacle in San Diego last December. HC CH could not even beat a second tier B1G team despite home field advantage....

gotroy22
gotroy22

Hard to fire Hugs if he goes 7-0 and gets a second rate Big Ten opponent in the Rose Bowl.

