Nebraska Starting Quarterback vs. USC? Dylan Raiola Injury Update
The USC Trojans are preparing to host the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, but Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola's injury status remains in doubt. Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule spoke to reporters, giving an update on his quarterback's injury.
"It’s just a possibility, we’re getting him, Danny (Kaelin) and Heinrich (Haarberg) all ready," said Rhule. We practiced last night, not much of a practice, I’ll know after Tuesday practice if he can play or not."
Raiola suffered an injury to his back in the fourth quarter of Nebraska's game against UCLA on Nov. 2. The bye week came at a perfect time for the Cornhuskers and their quarterback, giving Raiola a chance to recover before potentially coming back against the Trojans.
Nebraska's backup quarterback Heinrich Haarberg replaced Raiola in the loss against UCLA. Entering the game in the fourth quarter, Haarberg completed a scoring drive for the Cornhuskers to cut the deficit to seven points. However, the comeback bid fell short as the Bruins held on for a 27-20 win.
Rhule talked about how his team's offense has to prepare for both quarterbacks, not unlike his defense.
"Just simplify to what you do well and just do those things and we have not got that done, so I don’t think you can go out there and have two offenses," said Rhule. "In the UCLA game when Heinrich got in there, I thought he did a nice job. He could pull the ball down and run, and he found open guys. We’re going to keep our things in house and our cards as close to the vest as possible.”
Haarberg's statistics in a small sample size from the UCLA game don't paint a favorable picture for the backup quarterback. His final pass of the game deflected off of Nebraska wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr.'s leg before being intercepted by the Bruins defense.
Should Haarberg get the start for the Cornhuskers, he will be able to find a rhythm instead of coming into the game for a comeback, two-minute drive.
Like Nebraska, the Trojans are also coming off of a bye week, giving the USC defense an extra week to prepare for both quarterbacks. USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn has made significant improvements to a struggling unit in his first season with the Trojans, despite injuries to key defenders like linebacker Eric Gentry.
Will Raiola play against USC? It remains to be seen. Official availability reports are released by the Big Ten two hours before the game. Nebraska vs. USC will kick off at 1 p.m. PT on FOX.
