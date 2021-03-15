Ex-USC WR Nelson Agholor's New NFL Contract Revealed

The speedy wide receiver agreed to a new BIG TIME deal with the New England Patriots.

The 2021 free agency frenzy has officially begun.

One former USC wide receiver has come to an agreement on a new deal with one of the best teams of the century. Free agent Nelson Agholor is headed to New England after agreeing to terms with the Patriots.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported that a deal had been struck. While ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the contract makeup, which is for two years, worth $26 million dollars.

The Patriots have addressed another critical need on their roster, in hopes of beefing up their wide receiver depth. The team also agreed to terms with former San Francisco 49ers wideout Kendrick Bourne on a three-year, $22.5 million deal.

Agholor signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason, and put together his finest NFL season.

Playing in all 16 games, Agholor caught 48 passes for 896 yards and had eight touchdowns. He averaged 18.7 yards per reception, which ranked second in the NFL during the 2020 season.

The 20th overall pick [2015] drafted out of USC will turn 28-years-old in May. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Eagles, and accumulated 224 receptions, 2,515 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The NFL opened its “legal tampering window” on Monday, which allowed teams to negotiate with agents. Deals cannot become official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, when free agency officially begins.

Expect to see Bill Belichick make the speedy receiver a priority in New England's offense in 2021. Especially after re-signing former MVP and gun-slinger Cam Newton, the pair could be a major threat in the deep passing game next season.

