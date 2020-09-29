NFL And College Teams Face COVID-19 Challenges

The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings have shut down their facilities after three Titans players and five team personnel tested positive for COVID-19. ESPN reports that the Minnesota Vikings have shut down their facilities after playing Tennessee last week.

USC's rival Notre Dame has faced struggles with contamination control. SI Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell reports that Notre Dame had 18 players test positive for COVID-19 last week.

Notre Dame announced that the 18 players are in isolation, and seven of those who tested positive were already quarantined.

SI Irish Breakdown reports that Notre Dame had a 99% negative test rate prior to the recent surge in cases, which led to the team postponing the Wake Forest game on September 26th.

And Sports Illustrated reports that Purdue has suspended 13 athletes for having an on-campus party that violated the school's coronavirus pledge.

Will this affect USC and the PAC 12? As of now USC is expected to return for practice on October 9th. The daily antigen testing is expected to be up and running by this week as Clay Helton told the media last Friday in a press conference.

