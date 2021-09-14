NFL Coach Could 'Emerge' as USC Head Coach Candidate

According to reports, Eric Bieniemy will emerge as a top candidate for USC football's coaching vacancy.

The national search for USC's head coaching vacancy is underway with plenty of big names being thrown around.

While many are calling for Jaguars' head coach Urban Meyer, Oregon's Mario Cristobal or Penn State's James Franklin to flee to Southern California, a different candidate could emerge in the race.

NFL insider Adam Schefter announced that Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy 'will emerge' as a frontrunner in Athletic Director Mike Bohn's national search.

"League sources believe Chiefs' OC Eric Bieniemy will emerge as a head-coaching candidate for USC. Bieniemy is from Southern California and has told confidantes in the past, that USC is one of the only college jobs that might interest him," Schefter said via Twitter.

Bieniemy is entering his ninth season with the Kansas City Chiefs and fourth as offensive coordinator. He previously served as the Chiefs running backs coach from 2013-17, and has tremendous experience in the league.

According to the team's website, "under Bieniemy, the 2019 Chiefs offense finished in the top 10 in total yards per game (379.2), pass yards per game (281.1), yards per play (6.22) and total points scored (28.2). In his second year as the starter, QB Patrick Mahomes became the fastest QB in NFL history to reach 9,000 passing yards and 75 touchdowns, doing so in only 30 games."

An offensive minded coach like Bieniemy could be just what USC needs, after visibility struggling on offense since the start of the 2021 season.

