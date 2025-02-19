NFL Free Agency: Can Chicago Bears Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman Trey Smith?
As the lists and rumors surrounding the top potential free agents continue to swirl, the landing spots for those prospective players become more and more fascinating. ESPN writer and analyst Matt Bowen released an article detailing the best 50 free agents and what would be their best team fit.
The list featured some of the best players in the league such as wide receiver Tee Higgins, offensive guard Zack Martin, quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold, and others.
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and first-year head coach Ben Johnson have been tasked with revamping the offensive line to protect second-year quarterback, former USC Trojans leader Caleb Williams, who rewrote the Bears’ quarterback records last season despite the chaos. On Bowen’s list, the Chicago Bears picked up guard Trey Smith, who is considered one of the best run-blocking and overall interior offensive linemen in the league to place next to tackle Darnell Wright.
“The top interior lineman on the market, Smith would upgrade a critical position of need in Chicago. Smith is a powerful mover in the run game, as his run block win rate of 75.1% ranked sixth among guards. Plus, he has the foot speed to mirror interior defenders and the strength at 6-6 and 321 pounds to anchor against bull rushes," ESPN's Matt Bowen said of Trey Smith.
"Bears general manager Ryan Poles could make a splash move to rebuild the front for Ben Johnson's new offense. The Bears allowed a league-high 68 sacks in 2024, so this area has to be addressed," continued Bowen.
Smith has helped anchor the Chiefs offensive line and protect three-time Super Bowl champion and multi-time MVP winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs have tough decisions to make regarding their team this offseason and may look to cut costs in integral areas like the offensive line with a very talented draft class of interior prospects and aging veterans like future Hall of Famer Zack Martin on the market that can be available for a cheaper deal.
“Based on what I’m hearing, it shouldn’t be a problem for the Chiefs to give Smith a deal that at least matches that in terms of annual value and tops the $63 million in guarantees that Robert Hunt got from the [Carolina] Panthers,” ESPN insider Dan Graziano stated in late January.
Graziano also estimated that Trey Smith’s contract with the Super Bowl runner up Kansas City Chiefs would come in around five years, 105 million dollars overall. Although many insiders believe the Chiefs will pass and ultimately let Smith walk or work to facilitate a trade, there’s a possibility Smith could return.
One thing is for certain and that’s that Trey Smith is heading into the prime of his career and is going to get a massive pad day from somewhere. The Chicago Bears would be hard pressed to find a better interior player through the draft, and unless they were to secure a massive trade of another proven guard, there is no better available lineman currently. If the protection of Caleb Williams is priority number one, signing Trey Smith would be a fantastic first step.