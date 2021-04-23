NFL 'People' are Making Calls about USC Draft Prospect

Seven Trojan players have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, but one is gaining attention and recognition for his stellar mind...

There are just seven days to go until the start of the 2021 NFL Draft, and one USC prospect is making noise.

USC's safeties coach Craig Naivar revealed during a zoom press conference on Thursday morning that plenty of NFL 'people' have been making calls about Trojan safety Talanoa Hufanga.

"I've had countless calls from NFL people who are calling me and raving about how well Talanoa has done in the interviews [with NFL personnel]. [When he is asked to] learn [the] defense, teach [back the] defense, [or] give feedback" he succeeds said Naivar.

Hufanga declared for the 2021 NFL Draft after a stellar junior campaign. The versatile defender ended the 2020 season with 62 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and three sacks.

He also ranked third nationally for interceptions, 19th for tackles, and 16th for forced fumbles. Based on his success at the college level, former coach Craig Naivar believes that Hufanga will have tremendous success at the pro-level.

"He is what they want, he is a multitasker. They can put him in the box, they can play him high, they can blitz them off the edge, he can play coverage in matchup situations" said Naivar.

"[And] he has got a ton of special teams value." [Naivar]

Regardless of where Talanoa ends up on draft night, his former coach is excited to watch his success in the big-leagues.

"I'm really eager to see not so much where he goes in the draft but when he gets somewhere what he will be able to do. I think too much is placed on what round you go in and all that stuff like that. When he gets somewhere he is going to be an impactful guy."

