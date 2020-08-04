Two Obstacles USC Must Face Prior to 2020 Season

I think it's safe to say that we are all looking forward to getting sports back...but especially college football. On Friday the PAC-12 released the new conference only schedule for the 2020 season. In accordance with this, PAC-12 commissioner Larry Scott approved plans to move forward with fall sports.

However, taking a step back there are two obstacles that USC must face before going forward with a 2020 season.

#1 Approval via LA County for Training Camp

In a statement by the PAC-12, "The later start to the season will allow for additional time for student-athletes to properly and safely prepare for the season, with the CEO Group approving a move to 20 hours of summer access mandatory activities beginning as early as August 3 followed by the start of training camp commencing as early as August 17, in all cases subject to allowance by public health orders and medical advice."

USC will still need to get approval by LA County to go forward with training camp. Based on the increasing COVID-19 numbers in the city of Los Angeles this could be tough, however USC had 0 positive tests in their last round of testing.

#2 WeAreUnited

In a statement by the Players Tribune, "#WeAreUnited in our commitment to secure fair treatment for college athletes. Due to COVID-19 and other serious concerns, we will opt-out of Pac-12 fall camp and game participation unless the following demands are guaranteed in writing by our conference to protect and benefit both scholarship athletes and walk-ons."

This comes after the PAC-12 released the 2020 schedule and plans to go forward amid COVID-19. USC Safety Chase Williams was one the players to sign this letter to Larry Scott. If enough PAC-12 players opt out and Larry Scott can't find common ground...we might not have a college football season this fall.