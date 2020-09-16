AllTrojans
Ohio State's Response To BIG10 News

Claudette Montana Pattison

The BIG10 made an official announcement today to resume their 2020 season after speculation increased following Nebraska president Ted Carter's hot mic spill.

After seeing other members of the Power 5 including the SEC and ACC successfully continue on with a 2020 season; the BIG10 made a collective decision to re evaluate.

The BIG10 council and chancellors are adopting significant medical protocols to ensure the safety for participants including requiring student-athletes, coaches, trainers and all other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily antigen testing. 

The BIG10 details in their announcement, "Test results must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game. Student-athletes who test positive for the coronavirus through point of contact (POC) daily testing would require a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm the result of the POC test."

There is no doubt that todays news was exciting for all BIG10 programs. Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day spoke to the media earlier to share his enthusiasm...

“We are in such a stronger place than August 11. Our players never lost faith, never lost trust and their behavior during this time has been excellent. They never stopped fighting during a time that is not easy for (19-21) year-old young men to handle. Our culture was never more evident. Now they get the opportunity they asked for… to get back in the College Football Playoff picture and safely compete for a national title. This is something we have all wanted since leaving the field last year against Clemson.”

So how does this impact the PAC 12? Well many players have been outspoken about wanting the opportunity to play. Including former USC QB Matt Leinart. 

California Governor Gavin Newsom mentioned today in a press conference, 

“I want to make this crystal clear...nothing in the state guidelines denies the ability for the Pac-12 to resume. Quite the contrary. That’s been a misrepresentation of the facts.”

What's a bit confusing is California state guidelines currently limit gatherings to no more than 12 people. To move the needle on the PAC 12 resumption of play PAC-12 commissioner Larry Scott and Gavin Newsom need to work together to address these limitations and guidelines. 

