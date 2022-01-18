Skip to main content

Former OU Linebacker Calls Oklahoma Football Players Visiting USC: 'Clowns'

Bonitto: 'now they wanna join em at usc bunch of clowns.'

Former Oklahoma outside linebacker Nik Bonitto was unhappy by the news of several Oklahoma football players showing interest in USC. Bonitto shared a message on social media, revealing his true feelings on the matter.

"Some of these kids talking down on the coaches all season now they wanna join em at usc bunch of clowns OU don’t need em," Bonitto wrote.

OU transfer portal additions, Mario Williams, Caleb Williams and Latrell McCutchin have all shown interest in playing for USC. Bonitto didn't specify names, but it's assumed he was likely referring to this Sooner trio. 

USA TODAY 

USA TODAY 

Recommended Articles

Caleb Williams and McCutchin both took visits to Southern California, while Mario Williams committed to the Trojans on January 15.

[Caleb] Williams started at quarterback for Lincoln Riley as a true freshman. He threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2021. McCutchin entered the transfer portal on January 11, after spending one season at OU. 

Mario Williams, also a true freshman, saw significant action in 2021. Williams finished the year with 35 total catches and 380 yards.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17468475
Football

Former OU Linebacker Calls Oklahoma Football Players Visiting USC: 'Clowns'

7 minutes ago
USATSI_17518218
TROJANS IN THE PROS

JuJu Smith-Schuster On Free Agency: 'I'd Love To Be Pittsburgh For Life'

4 hours ago
USATSI_17514308
Basketball

USC Men's Basketball Drops In AP Top 25

4 hours ago
USATSI_17436838
Football

JT Daniels Expected To Make Big Decision On Future With Georgia

5 hours ago
USATSI_17295277
Football

Report: USC QB Jaxson Dart Narrows Recruitment Down To Two Schools

8 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-16 at 1.32.05 PM
Football

USC WR Drake London Receives Desirable Draft Selection In 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Jan 16, 2022
USATSI_17200179
Recruiting

Oklahoma Transfer WR Mario Williams Announces Commitment

Jan 15, 2022
USATSI_16929676
TROJANS IN THE PROS

JuJu Smith-Schuster Shares Injury Update : 'I’ve Recovered'

Jan 15, 2022