Former OU Linebacker Calls Oklahoma Football Players Visiting USC: 'Clowns'

Bonitto: 'now they wanna join em at usc bunch of clowns.'

Former Oklahoma outside linebacker Nik Bonitto was unhappy by the news of several Oklahoma football players showing interest in USC. Bonitto shared a message on social media, revealing his true feelings on the matter.

"Some of these kids talking down on the coaches all season now they wanna join em at usc bunch of clowns OU don’t need em," Bonitto wrote.

OU transfer portal additions, Mario Williams, Caleb Williams and Latrell McCutchin have all shown interest in playing for USC. Bonitto didn't specify names, but it's assumed he was likely referring to this Sooner trio.

USA TODAY

Caleb Williams and McCutchin both took visits to Southern California, while Mario Williams committed to the Trojans on January 15.

[Caleb] Williams started at quarterback for Lincoln Riley as a true freshman. He threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2021. McCutchin entered the transfer portal on January 11, after spending one season at OU.

Mario Williams, also a true freshman, saw significant action in 2021. Williams finished the year with 35 total catches and 380 yards.

