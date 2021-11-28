Skip to main content
    November 28, 2021
    Report: Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley Heading To USC
    According to several reports, USC is expected to announce Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley as Clay Helton's successor.
    Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is expected to be named USC's next head coach according to multiple reports.

    Riley, has achieved a 55–10 record in five years with the Sooners, reaching the College Football Playoff three times. He finished his 2021 season 10-2, which included a dramatic season ending loss to Oklahoma State, 37-33 on Saturday.

    USC announced the firing of former head coach Clay Helton in September following a loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

    "During the past two off-seasons we provided every resource necessary for our football program to compete for championships," USC athletic director Mike Bohn said in a press release.

    "The added resources carried significantly increased expectations for our team's performance, and it is already evident that, despite the enhancements, those expectations would not be met without a change in leadership."

    The Trojans have one game left this season against the Cal Bears, on Dec. 4.

