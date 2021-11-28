Report: Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley Heading To USC

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is expected to be named USC's next head coach according to multiple reports.

Riley, has achieved a 55–10 record in five years with the Sooners, reaching the College Football Playoff three times. He finished his 2021 season 10-2, which included a dramatic season ending loss to Oklahoma State, 37-33 on Saturday.

USC announced the firing of former head coach Clay Helton in September following a loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

"During the past two off-seasons we provided every resource necessary for our football program to compete for championships," USC athletic director Mike Bohn said in a press release.

"The added resources carried significantly increased expectations for our team's performance, and it is already evident that, despite the enhancements, those expectations would not be met without a change in leadership."

The Trojans have one game left this season against the Cal Bears, on Dec. 4.

