Insider Details How Jaxson Dart's Commitment Impacts Ole Miss

USC transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 10, and announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Sunday.

Dart will now embark on a new journey in the SEC, but how will he fit into Ole Miss' offense? John Macon Gillespie of The Grove Report believes the Utah native will be a 'superb fit' for Lane Kiffin's system.

"Dart is primed to be a superb fit in Kiffin’s offense," Gillespie tells All Trojans.

"Kiffin has shown an ability to mold young quarterbacks and structure offenses to fit their skill set. All that is really required is the player has strong arm talent and has potential to develop. Dart, obviously, checks both of those boxes.

As far as impact, Ole Miss was hurting with quarterback depth following [Matt] Corral’s departure. While there will likely be some competition between Dart and Luke Altmyer prior to next season, Dart is the prohibitive favorite to win the job. In short, Ole Miss got a player with a really high ceiling who can plug-and-play at the most important position on the field. That’s huge."

Dart threw for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns in one season at USC.

