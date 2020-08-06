Open Forum Responses

AllTrojans
Claudette Montana Pattison

Thank you All Trojans Community for your questions in the Open Forum. In response to th questions we received here are your answers. If you did not hear your question answered in this video they will get answered in our next open forum response as we are only answering 4 questions per video. 

Today we are talking about if we will have a 2020 season. If any USC players voted on the #WeAreUnited movement. Plus...will media be allowed at USC practices this fall? And Scott Wolf gives his top two stand out player predictions for the 2020 season.  

