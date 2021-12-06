Oregon Football Acknowledges Mario Cristobal's Departure

Oregon: 'We appreciate all of Mario's accomplishments and hard work here at Oregon.'

Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon to become Miami's head football coach, according to multiple reports.

USA TODAY

Oregon acknowledged Cristobal's departure in a statement released Monday, but did not specify the university.

"We appreciate all of Mario's accomplishments and hard work here at Oregon, and we wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter," athletic director Rob Mullens said.

"The University of Oregon is a prestigious academic institution with a football program that is well-positioned for continued success in the future, and the search is underway to find another excellent football coach to lead and support our student-athletes moving forward."

The Ducks will now conduct a nationwide search for the next leader of Oregon's football program. Cristobal led the Ducks to a 10-3 overall record this season, which included a trip to the Pac-12 Championship game in Las Vegas. The team lost to the Utah Utes, 38-10.

Cristobal ends his tenure as Oregon head coach with a 35-13 overall record.

