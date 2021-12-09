Skip to main content
    Insider Reveals Oregon Ducks Interested In Pac-12 Coach

    According to reports, Oregon has asked permission to interview Cal's Justin Wilcox.
    Author:

    The Oregon Ducks have began their nationwide search for their next head coach, following Mario Cristobal's departure earlier this week. 

    While several names have been thrown around for the job vacancy, including former USC head coach Lane Kiffin, John Canzano from the Oregonian, believes Kiffin is not a candidate.

    Kiffin recently signed a contract extension with the Ole Miss Rebels. ESPN reported the deal would pay him around $7.5 million per year. Kiffin, 46, led the Rebels to a 10-2 record in 2021, and a 15-7 record across two seasons.

    With Kiffin reportedly staying in Oxford, Canzano believes Oregon has interest in Cal's Justin Wilcox, BYU's Kalani Sitake, and one NFL coach. 

    Mario Cristobal was named head coach of the Miami Hurricanes on December 6. Prior to joining UM, Cristobal led Oregon to a 35-13 record, leading the Ducks to consecutive Pac-12 titles in 2019 and 2020.

