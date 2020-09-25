AllTrojans
Pac-12 Approves Seven-Game Season

Scott Wolf

The Pac-12 has decided to play a seven-game season plus a conference title game, according to a source at USC.

The first games will be played on Nov. 7, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo. There might be games on Nov. 6, Thamel said.

This is a compromise because some Pac-12 schools wanted to start Oct. 31.

I've said previously I didn't think much of a six-game season. It proves very little and puts the Pac-12 behind all the other conferences, as usual.

But the Pac-12 colleges want some of that TV money to address those $60-100 million deficits. So it's six games, full steam ahead.

Now here is a question: If Oregon or USC goes 7-0, would they get into a College Football Playoff over a 9-1 Alabama?

USC athletic director Mike Bohn credited the Trojan players for spurring the drive to play again in the Pac-12.
"It is testament to the strength in our locker room and a symbol of the central role USC plays in the Pac-12 that the letter from our players to California Governor Gavin Newsom galvanized our collective return to play efforts.”

I'd argue the Big Ten played a pretty big role too.

PRESS CONFERENCE UPDATES

  • Oregon president Michael Schill said money had nothing to do with the decision to return and said the TV money paid would be "tiny" compared to what each athletic dept. was losing.
  • The vote was unanimous, Schill said.
  • Fans will not be allowed at Pac-12 games.
Comments
No. 1-2
Calabasas Trojan
Calabasas Trojan

The Pac12 should never have cancelled the season in early August. They should have just postponed every 2 weeks to see how the virus was evolving. My daughter is at U of Oregon and she tells me the football players went home in August while her soccer team stayed on campus training. The soccer team has had 0 positive tests in the last 6-7 weeks. Anyone have a guess what the number of positive tests the football programs will have when they return to campus to train?

BurrowTrump
BurrowTrump

Fantastic news on Fall 2020 football (as I predicted).
There is just too much $$ on the line to flush down the toilet.
Now, if we can just get LA County open in early October that would be the icing on the cake.

