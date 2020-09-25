The Pac-12 has decided to play a seven-game season plus a conference title game, according to a source at USC.

The first games will be played on Nov. 7, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo. There might be games on Nov. 6, Thamel said.

This is a compromise because some Pac-12 schools wanted to start Oct. 31.

I've said previously I didn't think much of a six-game season. It proves very little and puts the Pac-12 behind all the other conferences, as usual.

But the Pac-12 colleges want some of that TV money to address those $60-100 million deficits. So it's six games, full steam ahead.

Now here is a question: If Oregon or USC goes 7-0, would they get into a College Football Playoff over a 9-1 Alabama?

USC athletic director Mike Bohn credited the Trojan players for spurring the drive to play again in the Pac-12.

"It is testament to the strength in our locker room and a symbol of the central role USC plays in the Pac-12 that the letter from our players to California Governor Gavin Newsom galvanized our collective return to play efforts.”

I'd argue the Big Ten played a pretty big role too.

PRESS CONFERENCE UPDATES

Oregon president Michael Schill said money had nothing to do with the decision to return and said the TV money paid would be "tiny" compared to what each athletic dept. was losing.

The vote was unanimous, Schill said.