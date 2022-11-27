Pac-12 championship game update: Oregon State stuns Oregon, but Ducks can still get in

USC could still face Oregon in the Pac-12 football title game

It all comes down to the Apple Cup.

After Oregon State's stunning 38-34 comeback victory over Oregon on Saturday afternoon, the second spot in the Pac-12 football championship game is suddenly up for grabs.

Oregon had a clear path to the Pac-12 title game: beat Oregon State. But the Ducks blew a 31-10 third-quarter lead in Corvallis as the Beavers staged an incredible rally to win the rivalry game formerly known as the Civil War.

Now, Oregon's fate is in the hands of Washington State. If the Cougars beat Washington in the Apple Cup Saturday night, then the Ducks are in. If Washington wins, then Utah gets in.

To reiterate:

If Washington State wins the Apple Cup, Oregon will play USC in the Pac-12 championship game.

If Washington wins the Apple Cup, Utah will play USC in the Pac-12 championship game.

The Apple Cup is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. in Pullman, Washington. Get your popcorn ready.