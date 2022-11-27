Skip to main content

Pac-12 championship game update: Oregon State stuns Oregon, but Ducks can still get in

USC could still face Oregon in the Pac-12 football title game

It all comes down to the Apple Cup.

After Oregon State's stunning 38-34 comeback victory over Oregon on Saturday afternoon, the second spot in the Pac-12 football championship game is suddenly up for grabs. 

Oregon had a clear path to the Pac-12 title game: beat Oregon State. But the Ducks blew a 31-10 third-quarter lead in Corvallis as the Beavers staged an incredible rally to win the rivalry game formerly known as the Civil War.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Now, Oregon's fate is in the hands of Washington State. If the Cougars beat Washington in the Apple Cup Saturday night, then the Ducks are in. If Washington wins, then Utah gets in. 

To reiterate:

If Washington State wins the Apple Cup, Oregon will play USC in the Pac-12 championship game.

If Washington wins the Apple Cup, Utah will play USC in the Pac-12 championship game.

The Apple Cup is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. in Pullman, Washington. Get your popcorn ready.

In This Article (3)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans
Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks
Washington State Cougars
Washington State Cougars

usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode16
Football

How to watch USC vs. Notre Dame football: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

By Sam Brown
Lincoln Riley USC St. John Bosco Mater Dei
Football

USC football recruits on display in Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco title game

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 20221
Football

Will USC make the College Football Playoff? USC Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans ucla football rose bowl pac-12 goode3
Football

USC Trojans preparing for 'very good' Notre Dame team

By Wyatt Allsup
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 20226
Football

USC Trojans rise to No. 6 in College Football Playoff Rankings

By All Trojans Staff
lincoln riley usc football
Football

Look: What Lincoln Riley said after USC's practice on Tuesday

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode17
Football

College Football Playoff projections: USC Trojans move up to No. 4

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode16
Football

2022 Heisman odds: Caleb Williams' stock skyrockets

By Sam Brown