Skip to main content

Pac-12 football on the rise: USC rolling, Washington Huskies upset bid, Oregon Ducks win big

Could the Pac-12 have five ranked teams after this weekend?

Led by USC's fast start and No. 7 national ranking, the Pac-12 suddenly has momentum.

Last week unranked Washington State (2-0) went on the road and stunned No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14. The Cougars were 17-point underdogs. Then Oregon State scored on the last play of the game to beat Fresno State 35-32 to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2014.

This week - in a Saturday afternoon Top 25 matchup - Oregon (2-1) put one on a good BYU team, 41-20. The Cougars came into the game ranked No. 12 after beating then No. 9 Baylor 26-20 last week.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Right now - in arguably the most shocking score of the day - unranked Washington is leading No. 11 Michigan State 29-8 at halftime. The Huskies have dominated the first half, led by 278 yards passing and three touchdowns from quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

If the Huskies hold on - and Oregon State can beat Montana State - the Pac-12 could have four ranked teams this week: USC, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington and Washington State. 

And if USC and Oregon State both win Saturday, all signs point to ESPN's College GameDay coming to Corvallis for the USC vs. Oregon State matchup on Sept. 24.

The Pac-12 is on the rise, folks.

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

caleb williams usc football
Football

USC football vs. Fresno State: How to watch, live stream, betting odds

By All Trojans Staff
zachariah branch bishop gorman
Recruiting

Look: USC 5-star commit Zachariah Branch scores electric punt return touchdown

By All Trojans Staff
Jake Haener, Fresno State
Football

Fresno State QB Jake Haener has extra motivation vs. USC: 'They never gave me a chance'

By Wyatt Allsup
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener31
Football

USC could be on ESPN's 'College GameDay' next week at Oregon State

By All Trojans Staff
joey olsen lakeridge
Recruiting

Joey Olsen commits to USC football; tight end is top 2024 recruit in Oregon

By All Trojans Staff
Lincoln Riley USC football
Football

USC coach Lincoln Riley on The Herd with Colin Cowherd: 'The buy-in has been awesome'

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener2
Football

USC Trojans still on top in updated FanNation Pac-12 Football Power Rankings (Sept. 13)

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener22
Football

Just 2 games into Lincoln Riley era, is USC's offense already one of the best in college football?

By Wyatt Allsup