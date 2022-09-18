Pac-12 football on the rise: USC rolling, Washington Huskies upset bid, Oregon Ducks win big

Led by USC's fast start and No. 7 national ranking, the Pac-12 suddenly has momentum.

Last week unranked Washington State (2-0) went on the road and stunned No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14. The Cougars were 17-point underdogs. Then Oregon State scored on the last play of the game to beat Fresno State 35-32 to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2014.

This week - in a Saturday afternoon Top 25 matchup - Oregon (2-1) put one on a good BYU team, 41-20. The Cougars came into the game ranked No. 12 after beating then No. 9 Baylor 26-20 last week.

Right now - in arguably the most shocking score of the day - unranked Washington is leading No. 11 Michigan State 29-8 at halftime. The Huskies have dominated the first half, led by 278 yards passing and three touchdowns from quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

If the Huskies hold on - and Oregon State can beat Montana State - the Pac-12 could have four ranked teams this week: USC, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington and Washington State.

And if USC and Oregon State both win Saturday, all signs point to ESPN's College GameDay coming to Corvallis for the USC vs. Oregon State matchup on Sept. 24.

The Pac-12 is on the rise, folks.