Pac-12 scores: UCLA beats Utah; Washington in trouble

It's another wacky Saturday in Pac-12 football

There are two early games on the Week 6 Pac-12 football schedule - and both games are going against the grain.

No. 18 UCLA entered its Rose Bowl showdown with No. 11 Utah as 3.5-point underdogs, but the Bruins were clearly the better team.

Chip Kelly's Bruins beat Utah 42-32 - and it wasn't that close. UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw a meaningless pick-six with less than a minute to play, otherwise this would've ended 42-25. Thompson-Robinson threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a touchdown to firmly place himself in the Heisman Trophy race. 

UCLA is now 6-0 and 3-0 in the Pac-12. The Bruins have a bye next week before traveling to Oregon on Oct. 22 for what's shaping up to be a huge game.

Meanwhile, down in the desert, No. 21 Washington is struggling against a bad Arizona State team. The Sun Devils lead 24-17 at halftime, thanks in part to a pick-six from junior defensive back Jordan Clark.

A Huskies loss would be good for USC, but bad for the Pac-12. It would give Washington two conference losses and all but eliminate them from the Pac-12 title race. But it would also drop the Huskies from the polls and make it clear they were overrated. 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

The Washington State at No. 6 USC game is the first of the three late games, scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. No. 12 Oregon at Arizona is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. and Oregon State at Stanford is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m.

