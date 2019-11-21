PODCAST: Waiting Room

Erik McKinney of WeAreSC.com joins the show to examine where things stand with Clay Helton as USC prepares for its regular-season finale against UCLA (1:15); new athletic director Mike Bohn and what's at stake in the coming weeks (22:20), including why he might not make an immediate coaching change (33:15); Michael Pittman's legacy (1:03:15); favorite USC-UCLA memories (1:12:50); Kedon Slovis versus JT Daniels (1:23:50); and Saturday's game (1:31:00).

-- Adam Maya is a USC graduate and has been covering the Trojans since 2003. Follow him on Twitter @AdamJMaya.