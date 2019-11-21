Trojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

PODCAST: Waiting Room

Adam Maya

Erik McKinney of WeAreSC.com joins the show to examine where things stand with Clay Helton as USC prepares for its regular-season finale against UCLA (1:15); new athletic director Mike Bohn and what's at stake in the coming weeks (22:20), including why he might not make an immediate coaching change (33:15); Michael Pittman's legacy (1:03:15); favorite USC-UCLA memories (1:12:50); Kedon Slovis versus JT Daniels (1:23:50); and Saturday's game (1:31:00).

You can access Troy Stories with Adam Maya on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or listen through the embed below. Please rate, review and subscribe!

-- Adam Maya is a USC graduate and has been covering the Trojans since 2003. Follow him on Twitter @AdamJMaya.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
trojanshmoo
trojanshmoo

I'm going to reach out to AD Mike Bohn - and let him know that I only want Urban to be the next coach.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Burning Questions: How Good Is USC's Kedon Slovis?

Adam Maya
1 0

A free-flowing weekly conversation on USC football with Pac-12 Networks analyst Yogi Roth regarding Kedon Slovis and how he stacks up in the conference and against other USC QBs from this decade, the Trojans' receiving corps, and a prediction for Saturday's game against UCLA.

USC Unlikely To Dismiss Clay Helton Next Week With Win Over UCLA

Adam Maya
0

If USC beats UCLA on Saturday, new athletic director Mike Bohn is leaning toward keeping Clay Helton on board until the Pac-12 South race has been decided.

‘There’s Going To Be A Lot Of Tension’ Between USC-UCLA

Adam Maya
0

As they prepare for the annual crosstown showdown with UCLA, USC players were quick to downplay the significance of the rivalry. Is it a sign of the times?

Colbert: Michael Pittman Among USC's Greatest Wide Receivers

Adam Maya
1 0

Michael Pittman came into his senior season determined to etch his place among USC's all-time greats at wide receiver. Mission accomplished.

Blowout Offers 2020 Vision Of USC's Future

Adam Maya
4 0

Saturday’s 41-17 rout at Cal was another example of what USC can be and should be and, in 2020, probably will be.

Justin Dedich is USC's New 'Quarterback' of the O-Line

Adam Maya
0

USC had to make a change at center last week after Brett Neilon went down. Enter freshman Justin Dedich, whom offensive line coach Tim Drevno believes has a comparably high ceiling.

USC-Cal Pregame: TrevDen Stats

Trevor Denton
0

Trevor Denton gives the three most important stats to consider heading into Saturday's USC-Cal game.

USC Injury Report

Adam Maya
0

The latest on USC injuries heading into Saturday's game at Cal...

How USC's Drake London Rebounded To A Big Rookie Year

Adam Maya
0

As the USC basketball team awaits his arrival, wide receiver Drake London has unexpectedly played his way into a prominent role on the football team.

USC's Vavae Malepeai: 'My Fault' For Not Disclosing Injury

Adam Maya
0

Running back Vavae Malepeai, who's close to returning from a knee injury, said he's been hurt since August but didn't properly communicate his condition while starting the first six games of the season.