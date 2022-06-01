Expert Predicts How RB Raleek Brown Can Impact USC's Offense

Former Mater Dei running back Raleek Brown will join the Trojans' this summer, ahead of the 2022 football season. Brown is 5'8", 185-pounds and was a four star prospect out of high school.

With high expectations ahead for USC, 247Sports writer Chris Trevino details how Brown can impact the Trojans' offense next season.

"When Brown committed to USC, the early talk centered around him having a major role for [Lincoln] Riley's offense as a running back and slot receiver.

But the offense looks dramatically different than it did when Brown committed thanks to USC's success in the NCAA Transfer Portal. USC's wide receiver room got a huge makeover with four transfer pickups, including the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison.

The running back room also saw the additions of All-Pac-12 caliber players like Travis Dye and Austin Jones. Given the influx of talent over the last few months, it's hard to say how Brown will fit into the offense, especially as a summer enrollee.

Brown will arguably be USC's quickest running back on the roster this summer and among the shiftiest slot receivers. Brown is expected to start out with the receivers this summer, but if USC doesn't add another running back out of the portal, Brown slides in nicely as the fourth scholarship back.

While there are now weapons galore for Riley to work with in 2022, Brown is expected to see the field as a matchup nightmare for defenses thanks to his unique versatility. He could also be a factor in the return game."

Brown was the No. 42 overall prospect in high school according to 247Sports. USC football kicks off their first game of the 2022 season on September 3, against Rice.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook