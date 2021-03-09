USC Alumni Reacts Strongly to Dak Prescott's New Mega-Deal

The talk of the town across the NFL as of late, is Dak Prescott's new deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Prescott has been with the Cowboys franchise since he was drafted back in 2016, and intends to stay a little bit longer.

According to Sports Illustrated Cowboy Maven, "In the end, it's a four-year deal totaling $160 million - right at the $40 million APY number. (NFL Network reports that the value could rise to $164 million. The guaranteed money is $126 million. The signing bonus is an NFL-record $65 million."

Cowboy Maven publisher Mike Fisher went on to detail that, "Prescott's side a year ago wanted a shorter-term deal (four years) than the five-year, $175 million offer Dallas made. That was $35 million APY. The year before Dallas offered $30 million APY. This time around, agent Todd France figured to be asking for $40 million APY. Dak got that. And he got his four years."

After the new broke that Prescott signed a new deal with the Cowboys, Twitter went wild and many showed support for the sixth year QB.

Fellow Dallas teammate and former USC Trojan Antwuan Woods Sr. took to social media to react to the news.

On March 8, Woods wrote, "Hype for #4 @dak you did that my boy!"

On March 9, Woods tweeted "love" after Dak's brother Tad Prescott posted a photo of the two embracing.

Woods has been with the Cowboys for three seasons. He spent 2016 with the Tennessee Titans, before heading west to the lone star state. In 2020, the defensive tackle had seven tackles and one sack.

According DallasCowboys.com, Woods is "set to be a restricted free agent [this year]."

"Woods gave Dallas some quality snaps at tackle and stepped into the starting lineup after the club parted ways with free-agent pickup Dontari Poe in late October."

