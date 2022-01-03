Reggie Bush Comments On Antonio Brown's Dramatic Exit, Buccaneers vs. Jets

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Reggie Bush Comments On Antonio Brown's Shirtless Exit, Buccaneers vs. Jets

    Former NFL tailback Reggie Bush offered words of encouragement for Antonio Brown, following his unique exit from MetLife Stadium.
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown left MetLife Stadium on Sunday in dramatic fashion. The NFL veteran, took off his jersey and threw his gloves into the stands, facing the crowd shirtless, and holding up a peace sign, as he ran to the locker room.

    The incident occurred during Tampa Bay's Sunday contest vs. the Jets, towards the end of the third quarter.

    Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians addressed Brown's status following a 28–24 victory over New York, stating that he was not longer with the team. 

    “He is no longer a Buc, alright?” Arians said after the game. “That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys that went out there and won the game.”

    Many took to social media to share their thoughts on Brown's unique exit, including former NFL running back Reggie Bush. Bush offered words of encouragement for Brown, stating: 'I hope AB gets help before it's too late'.

    Prior to his exit, Brown had three catches for 26 yards. However, according to NFL Networks Ian Rapoport, Brown told Buccaneers coaches that his ankle was not healthy enough for him to return to the game. When his coaches disagreed, they told him if he was not going to play, then he could not be with the team, per NFL Network.

    Brown ends his career with Tampa Bay with 1,002 yards and eight touchdowns over two seasons.

