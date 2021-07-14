Reggie Bush Reveals Upcoming Documentary: 'I’m Finally Ready to Tell My Story'

The former USC running back will tell his side of the story, on the NCAA's decision to vacate his 2005 Heisman.

Grab your popcorn USC fans, Trojan legend Reggie Bush will tell his side of the story on the NCAA's decision to vacate his 2005 Heisman Trophy in an upcoming documentary with Believe Entertainment Group.

According to Variety, the documentary will illustrate "Bush’s role in leading USC to multiple national championships, as well as the scandal that overshadowed that legacy."

The Fox Sports personality became disassociated from USC for 10 years and had his Heisman vacated after it was revealed that he and his family received improper benefits during his college career. However, Bush intends to set the record straight.

“After all these years I’m finally ready to tell my story, I hope this can help drive change with the next generation of student athletes,” said Bush. “We’re making some progress, but there’s still a long way to go.”

Bush led USC to back-to-back national championships under then Trojans head coach Pete Carroll. He rushed for 3,169 yards while recording 1,301 receiving yards, 25 rushing touchdowns and 13 receiving touchdowns.

Bush will serve as executive producer of the documentary alongside Believe’s Masterson, Dan Goodman, Brian Hunt & Denise White.

