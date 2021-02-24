2021 Pac-12 CFB Schedule Release Could Be On The Horizon

The Pac-12 conference is the only member of the Power Five yet to release their official 2021 schedule.

It's been two months since the Pac-12 hosted their final 2020 conference game between the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans, and although the outcome wasn't favorable for Trojan fans, there are still high hopes for the 2021 season.

Pac-12 fans have patiently been awaiting the final release of the official 2021 schedule, and although four of the Power Five conferences have released their schedules, the Pac-12's could be coming soon, but not immediately.

According to reporter Jon Wilner, the Pac-12 schedule is expected to be released next week at the earliest. However, there could be delays until the week of March 8, which is the same week as the Pac-12 Tournament.

Wilner details that, the Pac-12 is still in the process of distributing schedule models to coaches and athletic directors for a full review and voting.

The SEC was the first school from the Power Five to release their schedule, on January 27. The ACC followed just one day later on January 28. The Big Ten released their schedule on February 5 and the Big 12 was fourth in line on February 11.

Currently, USC is slated to play San Jose State, Notre Dame and BYU prior to beginning conference play next season.

The Trojans are expected to host Arizona, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, Utah, and travel to compete against Arizona State, California, Colorado, and Washington State given that the Pac-12 goes forward will a full 12 game season.

