FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

2021 Pac-12 CFB Schedule Release Could Be On The Horizon

The Pac-12 conference is the only member of the Power Five yet to release their official 2021 schedule.
Author:
Publish date:

It's been two months since the Pac-12 hosted their final 2020 conference game between the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans, and although the outcome wasn't favorable for Trojan fans, there are still high hopes for the 2021 season.

Pac-12 fans have patiently been awaiting the final release of the official 2021 schedule, and although four of the Power Five conferences have released their schedules, the Pac-12's could be coming soon, but not immediately. 

The Pac-12 conference is the only member of the Power Five, who has yet to release their official schedule. 

According to reporter Jon Wilner, the Pac-12 schedule is expected to be released next week at the earliest. However, there could be delays until the week of March 8, which is the same week as the Pac-12 Tournament. 

Wilner details that, the Pac-12 is still in the process of distributing schedule models to coaches and athletic directors for a full review and voting. 

The SEC was the first school from the Power Five to release their schedule, on January 27. The ACC followed just one day later on January 28. The Big Ten released their schedule on February 5 and the Big 12 was fourth in line on February 11.

Currently, USC is slated to play San Jose State, Notre Dame and BYU prior to beginning conference play next season. 

The Trojans are expected to host Arizona, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, Utah, and travel to compete against Arizona State, California, Colorado, and Washington State given that the Pac-12 goes forward will a full 12 game season.

Screen Shot 2021-02-24 at 9.58.47 AM

-----

You may also like:

[Football Star Reggie Bush Tweets Tiger Woods Following Car Accident]

[Former USC Trojan Nikola Vucevic Named NBA All-Star]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

USATSI_15333226
Football

2021 Pac-12 CFB Schedule Release Could Be On The Horizon

USC_Hoops_2_Teams_That_Should_Consider_T-600cbe0de9e3792d42ab2e7f_Jan_24_2021_24_41_34
Basketball

Orlando Magic Center Nikola Vucevic Named NBA All-Star Reserve

Screen Shot 2021-02-23 at 4.34.35 PM
Football

Football Star Reggie Bush Tweets Encouraging Words Following Tiger Woods Accident

USATSI_15277641
Football

NFL Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah “Loves” USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

USATSI_15332238
Recruiting

Is Landing Elite 2022 Mississippi RB Realistic For USC?

USATSI_15614133
Basketball

USC Trojans Lead Wire-To-Wire For Blowout Win Over The Oregon Ducks

Screen Shot 2021-01-06 at 5.22.44 PM
Football

Former USC Teammate Michael Pittman Jr. Discusses Sam Darnold's NFL Future

Screen Shot 2021-02-22 at 12.57.00 PM
Football

Michael Pittman Jr. Recounts Jersey Discussion With Carson Wentz