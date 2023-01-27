Report: Nation's No. 1 football recruit to visit USC this weekend

Coming off of a week where he was very complimentary of the Trojans' football program, Chandler (Ariz.) quarterback Dylan Raiola will visit USC this weekend

Coming off of a week where he was very complimentary of the Trojans' football program, Chandler (Ariz.) quarterback Dylan Raiola will visit USC this weekend, according to On3.com. Raiola is the consensus No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class.

During Tuesday's College Football Recruiting Show, 247Sports.com analyst Blair Angulo broke down Raiola's top schools, which included a clip of Raiola talking about USC.

"Knowing Lincoln Riley, his track record speaks for itself," he said. "Obviously all of the Heisman guys, he's won three of them. It's crazy. The offense he runs, he develops people and just how he gets playmakers the ball, from a quarterback and play calling standpoint, it's definitely cool to see. I definitely want to get back out there soon."

As fate would have it, "soon" became this weekend.

In addition to USC, Raiola's other top schools include Georgia, Nebraska and Oregon. As a junior at Chandler, Raiola completed 64% of his passes for 2,435 yards and 22 touchdowns last season. Raiola de-committed from Ohio State in December.

A NOTE ON 5-STARS

USC signed two 5-star recruits in its 2023 class and the Trojans are currently being strongly considered by two Class of 2024 5-star recruits. In addition to Raiola, defensive lineman Justin Scott out of St. Ignatius High School in Chicago is another name to pay attention to in the 2024 class.

Scott was supposed to announce his college commitment on Tuesday, Jan. 31, his 17th birthday, but the announcement has been pushed back. The defensive lineman visited USC back in November.

