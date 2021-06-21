Report: Oklahoma State QB Transfers to USC

Brendan Costello is the ninth transfer portal addition this offseason.

According to reports, Oklahoma State quarterback Brendan Costello is headed to USC.

Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel, announced on Sunday that, "Brendan Costello is headed to USC. The former three-star recruit will join the Trojans as a preferred walk-on. He starred at San Clemente High School and had an offer sheet with numerous Power 5 schools."

Costello is 6-foot-0, 183-pounds. He redshirted at Oklahoma State in 2019 and entered the transfer portal in late May of 2020. Reports indicate that Utah, Michigan State and Indiana were all interested in the young prospect initially.

Costello will join a decently stacked quarterback room alongside starter Kedon Slovis and freshman QB's Jaxson Dart and Miller Moss. The Trojans had two casualties this offseason, losing redshirt senior Mo Hasan in spring camp to a torn ACL, and veteran QB Matt Fink after the 2020 season.

Costello is the ninth transfer to join USC this offseason.

The Trojans other transfers include receiver Tahj Washington (Memphis), tight end Malcolm Epps (Texas), wide receiver K.D. Nixon (Colorado), safety Xavion Alford (Texas), safety Chris Thompson Jr. (Auburn), running back Keaontay Ingram (Texas), running back Darwin Barlow (TCU) and defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher (Alabama).

