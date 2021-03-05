Report Reveals NFL GM's Stance On Former USC Trojans' Free Agency

The Las Vegas Raiders have a big decision to make with former USC wideout Nelson Agholor entering free agency this offseason.

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock discussed his thoughts on former USC Trojan Nelson Agholor's free agency earlier this week.

After spending six seasons in the NFL, Agholor will explore free agency this offseason, as his one-year deal with the Raiders is set to expire.

March 15, is when the legal tampering period between NFL teams and agents begins. March 17 is when free agency officially kicks off.

Although Agholor's future in the league is still unclear, General Manager Mike Mayock made it clear he would to see the wide receiver return at Allegiant Stadium in 20201.

Mayock said, “Nelly’s one of my favorite people in the whole world.”

“When I lived in Philadelphia, I did the Eagles preseason games and Nelly was an Eagle. I was familiar with his work ethic and appreciated him back then. What he brought to the Raiders last year was off the charts. He brought a work ethic, a toughness, he brought the young guys along with him, and he brought productivity and trust with our quarterback."

“So all of those things he brought, we don’t want to lose. We’d love to have Nelly back. That’s a guy that I can’t tell you how much appreciation I have for.”

Agholor was very productive for Las Vegas in 2020, he caught 48 passes for 896 yards with eight touchdowns, and finished No.2 on the receiving stat chart.

It's no surprise why Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock would want to see him return next season.

