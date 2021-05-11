Report Reveals Shocking Odds for USC's Kedon Slovis Going No. 1 Overall in 2022 NFL Draft

Does USC QB Kedon Slovis have what it takes to solidify the number one pick in next year's draft?

Even though the 2021 NFL Draft has officially wrapped up, it's never too early to start looking at 2022.

USC quarterback Kedon Sloivs has recently been projected as a first round draft pick. Although his draft stock will heavily rely on how he preforms in 2021, his name continues to get thrown in the mix for early round one picks.

PR Data Analyst John Enwing of BetMGM.com revealed BetMGM's odds for the 2022 first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The predictions read as, Kayvon Thibodeaux (DE) +250, Spencer Rattler (QB) +300, Sam Howell (QB) +400, Kedon Slovis (QB) +800.



[READ: Can USC QB Kedon Sloivs Really Become a First Round Pick?]

Just recently, ESPN created a mock draft placing Slovis as the No. 2 overall pick to the Detroit Lions. Whether he gets drafted at No. 1 or No. 2 overall next year, the current consensus is that he has the potential to get there.

Last year the Arizona native finished 2020 with a league-leading 1,921 passing yards and 17 TD passes. He also led the Pac-12 conference in completions per game (29.5, first nationally), passing yards per game (320.2), points responsible for (17), and a 67.0 completion percentage.

Of course Slovis will need to have a stellar junior campaign to remain in draft conversations next year, but he has plenty of time to sharpen his skillset and refine his mechanics before the Trojans first game on Sept. 4.

Do you think Kedon Slovis could be a first round pick? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

