Report Reveals Which USC Football Team Was 'Most-Hated' by Fans

Have you ever wondered which football teams historically are the 'most-hated' by fans? 247Sports writer Brad Crawford released his top-ten schools that were 'generally repulsive to outsiders [and] single-season powerhouses.' Although some of these teams were loved by their own fan base, many couldn't bear to witness their tremendous success.

Crawford included the Trojans 2005 team at No. 2 overall which featured Troy legends Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart.

"The glory days of 21st century USC Football came to a head in 2005 when the Trojans were front-and-center every week on College GameDay with Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush and others dominating the national conversation. Everyone knew about the win streak and East Coasters were often glued to TVs every Saturday for late-night action. USC-Texas was perhaps the biggest hype machine game of all-time and it delivered as Vince Young and the Longhorns won in the closing seconds, snapping USC’s run at the top. Earlier that season, Bush helped USC beat Notre Dame by pushing Leinart into the end zone in South Bend and eventually won a Heisman that was later stripped. The Trojans featured one of the most explosive offenses of all-time, scoring 50 or more points seven times that fall."

Full ranking:

No. 10 - UCF 2017

No. 9 - Alabama 2011

No. 8 - Ohio State 2002

No. 7 - Oklahoma 2017

No. 6 - Notre Dame - 1993

No. 5 - Florida - 1996

No. 4 - Auburn - 2010

No. 3 - Florida State - 2014

No. 2 - USC - 2005

No. 1 - Miami - 1986

