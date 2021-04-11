Report Reveals Why Alijah Vera-Tucker Fits Miami's Offense

USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker could be a solid fit for the Miami Dolphins offense joining former USC Trojan Austin Jackson on the line of scrimmage.

The NFL Draft is 18 days away, and draft projections are in full swing.

USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker is expected to be taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but his exact landing spot still remains in question.

Vera-Tucker's future isn't as black and white as Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to go No. 1 to Jacksonville.

The former USC Trojan has been pinned to several different NFL teams, including the 49ers, Raiders, Vikings, Chicago Bears, and now the Miami Dolphins.

USA Today's Dolphinswire reported why Vera-Tucker would fit in with Miami's offense, if he was still available at pick No. 18.

"There are a number of dynamics that would make Vera-Tucker’s addition intriguing for the Dolphins, — starting first and foremost with his history with Dolphins left tackle Austin Jackson. Miami, ironically enough, drafted Jackson in the exact same position in last year’s draft — and Jackson played that previous college season with Vera-Tucker playing guard to his right as the Trojans’ left guard. So you know there’s some chemistry there. And with Jackson off to the pro level in 2020, Vera-Tucker transitioned outside and played tackle himself this past season.

That level of positional versatility is certainly going to grab the attention of the Dolphins, who prioritized positional flexibility at numerous stops along the way during this 2-year rebuild. Vera-Tucker’s experience at both tackle and guard means the team would have plenty of options to mix and match before settling on the best combination of five players up front; and if someone goes down, the line can be shuffled accordingly."

