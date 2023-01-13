Report: Rodrick Pleasant, nation's top uncommitted cornerback and track superstar, to visit USC this weekend

Serra (Gardena, Calif.) cornerback Rodrick Pleasant will take his final official visit to USC this weekend, according to Greg Biggins of 247Sports.com.

Last Tuesday, Pleasant took a major step forward in his recruitment, announcing a commitment date of February 1 along with five finalists - Boston College, California, Oregon, UCLA and USC.

Read more about Pleasant from SBLive's Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec below:

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound multi-sport star is the nation's top uncommitted cornerback (No. 6 overall) and clocked 10.14 100-meter and 20.40 200-meter times on the track, winning California state titles in the process.

His 100 time, in particular, generated headlines, as it broke the California state record.

The dynamic athlete has already taken official visits to Boston College, California, Oregon and UCLA, and has previously visited USC unofficially due to its close proximity.

With only five of the nation's top 145 class of 2023 football prospects unsigned after the December early signing period, Pleasant's decision will be one of the most anticipated recruiting storylines in the country.

Here's what 247Sports had to say about Pleasant as a prospect:

"Pleasant has tremendous speed and is arguably the fastest player in the ’23 class. ... His speed shows up on the football field and he’s a dangerous player in all three phases of the game. He’s very quick breaking on the football and obviously has the top end speed to open up and run with anyone down the field. He has improved from a technique standpoint over the last year, playing with more patience and not trying to jump everything. He’s not a big corner at 5-10 but is an aggressive player and isn’t afraid to step up in run support. He is rarely kicked to but is always a threat to make a big play in the return game and has looked natural playing receiver and taking some running back snaps as well. In some areas, he’s still raw and can make a big jump once he gets to college and fine tunes a few things. His upside is very high and he should be able to contribute early at the college level."