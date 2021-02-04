REPORT: Texas Staffer Heading To USC

Carrington would be the second coach to jump ship from the state of Texas this year.

Bryan Carrington, Director of Recruiting Strategy at the University of Texas will reportedly leave the program to join the USC Trojans as a Quality Control Analyst.

Fox Sports writer, Bruce Feldman reported the news on Thursday morning via Twitter. Feldman writes, "SOURCE: Bryan Carrington, Texas’ director of recruiting, is expected to join the #USC staff as a quality control analyst for the Trojans, transitioning into what would be more of a coaching role than working in personnel/recruiting."

If Feldman's reports are true, Carrington would be the second coach to jump ship from the state of Texas this year. USC hired former Texas State coach Clay McGuire as their new offensive line coach following Tim Drevno's dismissal.

According to Horns247, "Carrington flew out to Southern California this past weekend, and he received a 'red carpet' type of experience. Carrington's role with the Trojans will help him get closer to being an on-field coach and not just a recruiter — something he has wanted to achieve in his career."

Carrington was hired by Tom Herman back in 2017 to help with the Longhorns' recruiting efforts. He was initially hired as the Longhorns' Assistant Director of Player Personnel, but later became promoted to Director of Recruiting. His accomplishments include helping the University of Texas sign the No.3 ranked class nationally in 2018.

The Trojans have placed a huge premium on recruiting recently, especially in the past year. Adding Carrington to Clay Helton's support staff can only help USC continue to excel in that arena.

