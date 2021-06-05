Report Unleashes Bold Heisman Predictions for JT Daniels and Kedon Slovis

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels will always be tied to USC quarterback Kedon Slovis when reflecting on his time as a Trojan.

Flashback to 2019, Daniels was the starting quarterback for the Men of Troy, until a knee injury ended his sophomore campaign and Slovis took over.

Daniels' odds of returning as QB1 at USC looked slim, so the Mater Dei alum decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal and transfer to the University of Georgia. In four games played for the Bulldogs [2020] Daniels threw for a total of 1,231 yards and had ten touchdowns.

Although Daniels has one-year of experience on Slovis, both players are poised for breakout 2021 seasons. Several reports have pinned the pair as potential Heisman candidates and 2022 NFL Draft picks. According to VegasInsider.com, Daniels has the third best odds at winning the Heisman Trophy behind Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler and Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei.

Only three spots behind Daniels on Vegas Insiders' list is none other than USC quarterback, Kedon Slovis.

Slovis shares the fifth best odds at winning the Heisman Trophy alongside Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

It's no secret that the 2020 football season was a tricky one to evaluate. However, the upcoming 2021 season will play a huge role in how these Heisman odds pan out.

Vegas Insider's 2021 Heisman Trophy Odds

Slovis played in two more games than Daniels did in 2020, and totaled 1,921 passing yards and 17 touchdowns.

