Richard Sherman Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge, NFLPA Responds

The former Stanford cornerback was booked at 6:08 a.m. local time at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle.

According to public records, former Stanford cornerback Richard Sherman was booked at 6:08 a.m. local time at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle for burglary domestic violence. Sherman was denied bail.

The 33 year-old is a free-agent cornerback. He completed his third season with the San Francisco 49ers [2020] after spending seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. Sherman was drafted by Seattle in 2011 after spending his college years at Stanford University.

During his time in the Pacific Coast Conference, Sherman played both wide receiver and cornerback. He made the transition from wide receiver to corner during spring drills prior to the 2009 season.

USA TODAY

The NFLPA released a statement via social media, addressing the situation, "We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved. We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us."

Despite being a free-agent, Sherman had expressed interest in continuing a career in the league. However, this news blurs the possibilities signing a new deal anytime soon.

----

You may also like:

NFL Expert: USC QB Kedon Slovis Could Replace Giants QB Daniel Jones in 2022

Domani Jackson: Named Top-10 Cornerback Commit

---

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com