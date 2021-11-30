Lincoln Riley On USC Rebuild: 'It Can Happen Quickly'

USC football fans have endured a rough 2021 season.

The team is [4-7] overall with one game left against Cal, and are not bowl eligible for the first time in years. However, there is a new sheriff in town, [Lincoln Riley], which has given Trojan faithful a reason to be hopeful for the future.

Riley understands the work cut out for him, but feels confident he can turn things around 'quickly' in Southern California.

"In this day and age, I think it can happen quickly," Riely said when asked about the rebuild process at USC.

"I think there's a lot of good things going on in this program right now that we can absolutely build off. I think that this day and age with the way college football works, you can turnover rosters in so many different ways and we'll be very, very deliberate, creative and intentional about that.

The combination of the staff we're going to bring in, to the players we're going to bring in, the leadership that we have, the support we have. Again, getting our former players so involved with this program is incredibly important to me. I just look at it like, 'how can we not do it? How's it not going to work?' No time is soon enough. No time is soon enough. But we are going to fight like crazy and take advantage of every moment."

USA TODAY

Riley has proven success in the college space. During his time at OU, Riley achieved three College Football Playoff appearances, four Big-12 titles and four 10-win seasons.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube