Ronald Jones II Discusses How Tom Brady Impacted The Bucs Offense This Year

The former USC Trojan has played a key role in the success of the Bucs ground game this year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up to take on Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field on Sunday and former USC running back Ronald Jones II could not be more excited.

"Looking forward to the opportunity. Going up there in Lambeau and being able to establish the run things like that. The big boys upfront are ready for it and we are up for the challenge so I can't wait" said Jones II on Wednesday.

Coming off of a win last week against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, the Bucs look to advance past the NFC Championship and secure a spot in the Super Bowl.

Although Jones II is expected to play in this weeks upcoming matchup against the Packers, his status last week was questionable and unknown prior to kickoff at the Super Dome, due to a quad/finger injury.

However, Jones II was named active prior to kickoff and switched off with Leonard Fournette to establish a solid ground game presence over the Saints.

Fournette and Jones II both had great nights. Fournette led the Bucs rushing offense with 17 carries and 63 yards. Fournette also came alive as a pass catcher and accumulated five receptions, 44 receiving yards and one touchdown on the night. Jones II finished the Bucs 30-20 victory with 13 carries, 62 yards.

Jones II is in his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after leaving USC and getting drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft. Although his start in Tampa began a little slow, Jones II has found his rhythm and become a key part of Bruce Arians offense.

It definitely helps that Tampa Bay has one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Tom Brady, and Jones II even admitted in a press conference on Wednesday that Brady has helped the offense become better on and off the field.

"With preparation he always pulls us to the side and gives us things to look for. You know even at practice we will see a look and he will say expect this [also] as well. It is also like having another coach out there so you never get too many words of wisdom from him."

You can watch Ronald Jones II showcase his quick running abilities on Sunday, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Green Bay Packers at 12:05 PM PST on FOX.

