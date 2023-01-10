Skip to main content

Rumor: USC insider predicts Trojans will land left tackle via transfer portal

USC is closing in on double-digit transfer portal additions

USC may add another transfer portal addition on offense in the coming days.

Scott Schrader, a publisher/head analyst at On3's WeAreSC.com site, has logged a prediction forecasting that the Trojans will add former Washington State left tackle Jarrett Kingston. The prediction is behind a paywall.

USC football transfer portal tracker: Who have the Trojans added?

As a redshirt junior this past season, Kingston played in nine games for Washington State making nine starts. In total, he played 546 snaps at left tackle and did not allow a sack. Kingston suffered a leg injury in the Cougars' Week 10 game against Stanford, which ended his season. He was a three-year starter for the Cougars who earned a spot on the All-Pac 12 team as an honorable mention selection this past season.

Kingston is a former 3-star recruit out of Anderson High School in California. 247Sports.com ranked the 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman as a 3-star prospect in the Class of 2018. He picked the Cougars over Nevada, San Diego State, Wyoming and Sacramento State.

Kingston entered the transfer portal in December and promptly received a scholarship offer from the Trojans.

"First of all, I would like to express how thankful I am for the last five years in Pullman and for being a Coug," he tweeted out. "I would like to thank all of my previous and current coaches for helping me to be the best player and person I am today. I would also like to thank all of my teammates over the years. The memories that we shared, I will remember for the rest of my life. After considering my options, I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility."

In addition to USC, Ohio State, Auburn, Ole Miss and UCLA all offered Kingston a scholarship. 

