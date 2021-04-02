Sam Darnold Reveals Goals For 2021 NFL Season

The 23-year-old quarterback is 'looking forward to another opportunity' next year.

Sam Darnold wants one thing out of the 2021 season, to win.

Darnold's NFL career hasn't mirrored the kind of success he had at USC, but he wants that to change in 2021.

Darnold was 20-4 as the leading signal caller for the Trojans. He also helped USC achieve a Pac-12 Championship win in 2017 and a trip to the Cotton Bowl. To add, he was the first quarterback to ever throw more than 4,000 yards at USC.

"We got it done at SC" Darnold told AllTrojans during a training session in Orange County. "You know, hopefully that can translate these next few years in the NFL." [Darnold]

The Jets had a rough year in 2020. They fired head coach Adam Gase, and finished at the bottom of the ACF East with a 2-14 record. The Jets hired new head coach Robert Saleh and are looking to rebuild from the top-down.

Because New York has the No.2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Darnold's future with the team still remains unclear, however, the 23-year-old QB is staying focused on his goals for next season and tuning out the noise.

"I think for the most part, throughout my career, I haven't been winning a ton of games. I think that is what I am most looking forward to [next season]. [I am] just looking forward to another opportunity to show what I got, and more importantly win games." [Darnold]

Darnold finished the 2020 season with 217-364 completion attempts [59.6%], 2,208 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was drafted third overall by the Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft.

