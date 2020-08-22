Saturday Buzz: USC Keeps Using Outdated Term For Athletes

USC has tried to be out front on social justice issues but as recently as Thursday it sent out this headline:

"USC STUDENT-ATHLETES WILL NOT HAVE ATHLETIC ACTIVITIES ON 2020 ELECTION DAY SO THEY CAN VOTE"

It continues to use the outdated term "student-athlete."

Whoever wrote that probably believes they are being enlightened by calling an athlete a "student athlete."

But it was coined by the NCAA to avoid paying workers' compensation benefits. Here's the background courtesy of the Daily Tar Heel.

"The term entered wide use in 1955 when Ray Dennison, an Army veteran and football player for Fort Lewis A & M, was killed on the opening play of a game against Trinidad Junior College. Going for a tackle, Dennison was struck in the head by an opposing player's knee, shattering the base of his skull. He died 30 hours later, leaving behind three children and his wife, Billie. When she sued for workers' compensation benefits, she was denied.

"Ray Dennison was not an employee; he was a `student athlete.' "

How long will it take before USC wakes up on this?