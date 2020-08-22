AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Saturday Buzz: USC Keeps Using Outdated Term For Athletes

Scott Wolf

USC has tried to be out front on social justice issues but as recently as Thursday it sent out this headline: 

"USC STUDENT-ATHLETES WILL NOT HAVE ATHLETIC ACTIVITIES ON 2020 ELECTION DAY SO THEY CAN VOTE"

It continues to use the outdated term "student-athlete." 

Whoever wrote that probably believes they are being enlightened by calling an athlete a "student athlete."

But it was coined by the NCAA to avoid paying workers' compensation benefits. Here's the background courtesy of the Daily Tar Heel.

"The term entered wide use in 1955 when Ray Dennison, an Army veteran and football player for Fort Lewis A&M, was killed on the opening play of a game against Trinidad Junior College. Going for a tackle, Dennison was struck in the head by an opposing player's knee, shattering the base of his skull. He died 30 hours later, leaving behind three children and his wife, Billie. When she sued for workers' compensation benefits, she was denied.

"Ray Dennison was not an employee; he was a `student athlete.' "

How long will it take before USC wakes up on this?

  • Will off-campus parties lead to COVID-19 outbreaks at USC? The Los Angeles Times looks at the issue.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

What's your current impression of Clay Helton?

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Takes Hard Line On Students Who Ignore Safety Guidelines

Administration not tolerating disregard of COVID-19 guidelines

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

Open Forum Response

A Response To Your Open Forum Questions

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Scott Wolf

Who Else Might Leave USC?

There are plenty of players to keep an eye on for Trojans

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Ask Your Open Forum Questions Here

Reader questions on USC welcome

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

A Blue-Chip Linebacker Won't Enroll Early In College

Mater Dei linebacker Raesjon Davis, a USC target, plans to play his senior season

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

The USC Daily: Pac-12 Makes Surprisingly Good Move

Merton Hanks hired to oversee conference football operations

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Morning Buzz: Fans Vote Greatest Olympians And Results Are . . . Interesting?

Whether athletes actually competed for USC is irrelevant

Scott Wolf

by

John Naber

USC Defensive Tackle Jay Tufele Declares For NFL Draft

Tufele will not play for Trojans in 2021

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

What Does Jay Tufele's Departure Mean For USC?

Defensive tackle is first shoe to drop for Trojans

Scott Wolf

by

04Trojan